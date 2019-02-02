D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $133.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

