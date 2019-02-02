D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (VIRC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Virco Mfg. were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Virco Mfg. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is -28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

