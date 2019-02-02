D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.75% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $391,000. 14.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, Director Richard E. Uihlein acquired 51,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,538,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,467.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GALT opened at $4.82 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

