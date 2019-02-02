CyberCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (CC)

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One CyberCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded 89.9% higher against the dollar. CyberCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005538 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00020876 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00257951 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00016313 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CyberCoin

CyberCoin (CC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

