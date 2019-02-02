Cwm LLC Purchases 241 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,236,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 781,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $68.68 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/cwm-llc-purchases-241-shares-of-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.