Cwm LLC Has $329,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $109.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

