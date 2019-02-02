Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $154.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.89 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

