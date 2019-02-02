CSX Co. (CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.09 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on CSX from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1,218.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 70,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,401. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

