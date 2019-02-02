CryptoEscudo (CESC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEscudo coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoEscudo has a market cap of $159,655.00 and $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00953066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000564 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Profile

CryptoEscudo (CRYPTO:CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoEscudo is cryptoescudo.pt

CryptoEscudo Coin Trading

CryptoEscudo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEscudo using one of the exchanges listed above.

