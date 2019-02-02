Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,397,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,209,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,451,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,411,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,769,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,146,645,000 after purchasing an additional 444,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $137.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price target on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Shares of MSFT opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 28.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,780 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 5,454 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/crossvault-capital-management-llc-sells-5454-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.