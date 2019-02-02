Critical Review: C International Income Fund (CRWFF) and Panasonic (PCRFY)

C International Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CRWFF) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C International Income Fund and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C International Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 2.88% 12.29% 3.69%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C International Income Fund and Panasonic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C International Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. C International Income Fund does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C International Income Fund and Panasonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C International Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Panasonic $72.08 billion 0.33 $2.12 billion $0.91 10.73

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than C International Income Fund.

Volatility and Risk

C International Income Fund has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Panasonic beats C International Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

C International Income Fund Company Profile

Cinram International Income Fund, provides packaging, distribution, retail, and media development solutions in North America and Europe. The company offers product preparation services, such as print and packaging design, printing, point of purchase, security tagging, kitting, assembly, and IT services, as well as manual, automated, and/or customized packaging and assembly solutions, including stickering, labelling, shrink wrapping, wafer sealing, and product bundling. It also provides distribution and fulfillment services comprising reverse logistics, facilities, warehousing and fulfilment, in-house electronic data interchange, reporting analytics, transportation management, freight forwarding, invoice tracking, supply chain management, payment processing, in transit monitoring, and customer services. In addition, the company offers a range of optical media manufacturing solutions consisting of DVD/Blu-ray authoring, DVD/Blu-ray menu design, MPEG/AVC compression, disc regionalization, CD/DVD/Blu-ray manufacturing, manual/automated disc packaging, transcoding/encoding, digital delivery, and video platform development services. Further, it provides ecommerce solutions. The company delivers its products and services through online and retailers, as well as directly to the consumers. Cinram International Income Fund was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc. The Eco Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, nursing care related products, etc. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and communications services, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, surveillance cameras, etc. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment provides automotive use infotainment systems, electrical components, automotive mirrors, lithium ion and automotive batteries, dry batteries, automation controls, electric motors, electronic components, electronic materials, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc. The Others segment provides detached housing construction, apartment housing rental, and home remodeling services; and sells land, properties, and condominiums. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

