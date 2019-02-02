Critical Analysis: Mimecast (MIME) and Pacific WebWorks (PWEB)

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Pacific WebWorks (OTCMKTS:PWEB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mimecast and Pacific WebWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 3 10 0 2.77 Pacific WebWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mimecast presently has a consensus price target of $46.09, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Pacific WebWorks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mimecast and Pacific WebWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $261.90 million 9.17 -$12.38 million ($0.19) -210.53 Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pacific WebWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mimecast.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Pacific WebWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast -5.44% -10.33% -3.20% Pacific WebWorks N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Mimecast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Pacific WebWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pacific WebWorks Company Profile

Pacific WebWorks, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or companies. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Asphalt Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific WebWorks, Inc. in January 1999. Pacific WebWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in San Diego, California.

