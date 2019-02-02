Crest Nicholson (CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 365

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Numis Securities cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.48) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective (down previously from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 399.91 ($5.23).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 381.20 ($4.98) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 466.81 ($6.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 648.50 ($8.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

