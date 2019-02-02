Creditbit (CRB) Price Tops $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a market cap of $86,601.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditbit has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.01934508 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00002000 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,900,214 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.