Credit Suisse Group (CS) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.42. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 3400318 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,469,000 after acquiring an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,538,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 66,330 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 936,895 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

