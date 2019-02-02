Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €116.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.68 ($128.70).

ETR:SAP opened at €90.79 ($105.57) on Tuesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

