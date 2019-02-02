Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €116.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.68 ($128.70).

ETR:SAP opened at €90.79 ($105.57) on Tuesday. SAP has a 52 week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

