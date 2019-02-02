Credit Acceptance (CACC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q1 2019 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $34.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $473.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.38.

Shares of CACC opened at $417.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $297.63 and a 1-year high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.64% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 30.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total value of $2,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

