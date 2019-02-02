Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Landstar System (LSTR)

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Landstar System from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.18.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 39,994 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 947,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,545,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

