Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €57.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €57.00 ($66.28) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.47 ($72.64).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €48.55 ($56.45) on Thursday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.