Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 1,299 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $110,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,288,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 17th, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $90,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $92.00 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $277,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

