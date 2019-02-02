Country Club Trust Company n.a. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 64,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 46,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

EMR stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

