Cott Corp (COT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,108 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 1,255,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,289,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cott stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Cott has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cott will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cott by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,562,000 after purchasing an additional 889,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cott by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cott by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,294,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Cott by 852.6% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,987,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cott by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,342,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cott from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.
Cott Company Profile
Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.
