Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Cormark raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.65 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$5.64 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

