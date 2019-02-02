Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.11

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2712556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Corcept Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 217,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $4,127,356.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,268,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $109,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 317,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,564 and sold 310,115 shares valued at $5,853,126. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

