Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.48. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 217,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $4,127,356.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,268,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,580,744.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 317,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,564 and sold 310,115 shares valued at $5,853,126. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.