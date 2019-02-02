Contrasting Voya Financial (VOYA) and UTG (UTGN)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Voya Financial alerts:

This table compares Voya Financial and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -28.31% 7.01% 0.36% UTG 48.76% 26.40% 7.34%

Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. UTG does not pay a dividend. Voya Financial pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voya Financial and UTG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $8.62 billion 0.85 -$2.99 billion $3.01 15.60 UTG $28.73 million 3.45 $4.81 million N/A N/A

UTG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voya Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Voya Financial and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 1 2 8 0 2.64 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voya Financial currently has a consensus price target of $58.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Voya Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than UTG.

Summary

UTG beats Voya Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.