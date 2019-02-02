Contrasting Simplicity Esports and Gaming (WINR) and Cannae (CNNE)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (NASDAQ:WINR) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Simplicity Esports and Gaming alerts:

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A -20.08% -7.00% Cannae -1.99% -2.08% -1.74%

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Cannae’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Cannae $1.17 billion 1.21 $108.80 million $1.54 12.82

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Volatility and Risk

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cannae has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.65%. Given Cannae’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Summary

Cannae beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children. The company was formerly known as Smaaash Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company in January 2019. Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.