Contrasting Science Applications International (SAIC) and Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science Applications International and Ribbon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.65 $179.00 million $3.53 19.15 Ribbon Communications $329.94 million 1.81 -$35.25 million $0.07 80.00

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Ribbon Communications. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ribbon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ribbon Communications does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.29% 57.96% 9.87% Ribbon Communications -16.28% 6.72% 4.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Science Applications International and Ribbon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 4 2 0 2.33 Ribbon Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $84.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Ribbon Communications has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.79%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Risk & Volatility

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Ribbon Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. The company serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions. Its enterprise solutions include unified communications (UC), Nortel private branch exchange evolution, UC security, contact centers, Microsoft Skype for Business, session management, and security and cloud communications solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, hardware maintenance, hardware spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

