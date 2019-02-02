Contrasting SB Financial Group (SBFG) and Business First Bancshares (BFST)

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SB Financial Group and Business First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SB Financial Group $56.10 million 2.13 $11.64 million $1.51 12.19 Business First Bancshares $83.97 million 3.17 $4.84 million $1.45 15.90

SB Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Business First Bancshares. SB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Business First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SB Financial Group and Business First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Business First Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares SB Financial Group and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SB Financial Group 20.74% 10.48% 1.23% Business First Bancshares 16.78% 8.34% 1.02%

Dividends

SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SB Financial Group pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SB Financial Group beats Business First Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising credit card products, drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, treasury, cash management and merchant services, employee and payroll benefits solutions, automated clearing house services, electronic funds transfers, domestic and foreign wire transfers, traveler's checks, cash management, vault services, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, international trade finance, international trade, and foreign exchange services. The company operates through 18 banking centers; a loan production office in each of New Orleans and Dallas markets; and a wealth solutions office in Houma market. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

