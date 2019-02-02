Contrasting INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) and Mesa Air Group (MESA)

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares INTL CONS AIRL/S and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL CONS AIRL/S 12.47% 47.92% 12.77% Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of INTL CONS AIRL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

INTL CONS AIRL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mesa Air Group does not pay a dividend. INTL CONS AIRL/S pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INTL CONS AIRL/S and Mesa Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL CONS AIRL/S 4 2 0 0 1.33 Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Mesa Air Group has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 99.31%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than INTL CONS AIRL/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INTL CONS AIRL/S and Mesa Air Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL CONS AIRL/S $25.95 billion 0.27 $2.26 billion $5.81 2.93 Mesa Air Group $681.59 million 0.31 $33.25 million $1.23 7.10

INTL CONS AIRL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. INTL CONS AIRL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats INTL CONS AIRL/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

