Contrasting BCB Bancorp (BCBP) & First Capital (FCAP)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BCB Bancorp and First Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than First Capital.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BCB Bancorp pays out 60.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $85.05 million 2.23 $9.98 million $0.92 13.02 First Capital $35.05 million 4.40 $9.25 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 12.44% 9.88% 0.73% First Capital 26.40% 11.51% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. BCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

