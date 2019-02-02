Continental Resources (CLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NYSE CLR opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

