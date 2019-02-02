Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Position Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $84.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

