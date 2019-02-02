Consentium (CSM) Trading Down 55.1% This Week

Consentium (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Consentium has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $462,805.00 worth of Consentium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Consentium has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Consentium token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00042006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Consentium

Consentium’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Consentium is medium.com/@consentium . Consentium’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consentium’s official website is www.consentium.net

Consentium Token Trading

Consentium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consentium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consentium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consentium using one of the exchanges listed above.

