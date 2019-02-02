Consensus Trading Down 13.7% This Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $12,056.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Consensus has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005547 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00020933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00255093 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016205 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,606,437,572 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

