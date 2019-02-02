Conning Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Welltower by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

