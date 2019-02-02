Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $39,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3,530.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $134.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

