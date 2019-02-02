Conning Inc. Has $564,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 222.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,742,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 1,202,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 997,607 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $84,486,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,285,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $670,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $535,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

