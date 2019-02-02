ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $121,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,035,181.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Huttle III sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $85,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $361,446. Corporate insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $210,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 34.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNOB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.31. 98,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,837. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $644.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

