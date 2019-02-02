Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 793.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.39.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $159.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

