Concoin (CONX) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Concoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Concoin has a market cap of $6,855.00 and $9.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Concoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.01873748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00195943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00205535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

Concoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.