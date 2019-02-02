Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

CNCE stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 392.62%. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Aldrich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 296,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

