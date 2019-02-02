Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ CNAT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Equities analysts predict that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

