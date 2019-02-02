Comparing Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) and Atomera (ATOM)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies N/A N/A N/A Atomera N/A -94.91% -88.01%

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Atomera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.11 million 44.02 -$25.65 million N/A N/A Atomera $110,000.00 505.69 -$13.06 million ($1.08) -3.43

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atomera has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atomera beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.