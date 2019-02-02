Comparing Noodles & Co (NDLS) and Habit Restaurants (HABT)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noodles & Co and Habit Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Co $456.49 million 0.68 -$37.48 million ($0.02) -352.50 Habit Restaurants $331.70 million 0.80 -$2.80 million $0.16 63.44

Habit Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Co. Noodles & Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Habit Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noodles & Co and Habit Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Co 0 4 3 0 2.43 Habit Restaurants 0 3 3 0 2.50

Noodles & Co presently has a consensus target price of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 57.21%. Habit Restaurants has a consensus target price of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 49.19%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than Habit Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Co and Habit Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Co -1.96% 2.23% 0.45% Habit Restaurants -1.06% 2.54% 1.23%

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Habit Restaurants has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Noodles & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Habit Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Noodles & Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Habit Restaurants beats Noodles & Co on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of October 30, 2018, the company had 242 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 6 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

