Comparing Digipath (DIGP) and ICF International (ICFI)

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Digipath and ICF International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digipath $2.84 million 3.76 -$1.65 million N/A N/A ICF International $1.23 billion 1.01 $62.87 million $3.02 21.85

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Digipath.

Dividends

ICF International pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Digipath does not pay a dividend. ICF International pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Digipath and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digipath -58.20% -126.57% -103.96% ICF International 5.45% 10.24% 5.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Digipath shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Digipath and ICF International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 2 3 0 2.60

ICF International has a consensus target price of $79.60, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than Digipath.

Summary

ICF International beats Digipath on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry. DigiPath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated, and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.