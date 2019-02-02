Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 122.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 80,866 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

