Commercial Metals (CMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 531,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 141,010 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,591,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,343,000 after acquiring an additional 78,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.