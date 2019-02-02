Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE) shares rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 64,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 55,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/commerce-resources-cce-stock-price-up-18-2.html.

About Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.