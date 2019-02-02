Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,343,930,000 after acquiring an additional 96,201,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,298,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,519,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,278,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 7,636 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $282,837.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,353 shares of company stock worth $661,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.79 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

